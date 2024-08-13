Frederick and Lusby Residents Arrested in Major Calvert County Drug and Firearm Operation

Two Maryland residents, Veromica Elizebeth Barnes, 40, of Frederick, and Cordell Tyrone Sollers, 38, of Lusby, have been arrested on multiple serious charges following a comprehensive drug and firearm operation led by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests, which took place on consecutive days in early August 2024, are part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and related criminal activities in Calvert County.

On August 6, 2024, Barnes was arrested during a traffic stop on Northbound Route 4 at St. Leonard Road. She was a passenger in a burgundy Honda Crosstour driven by a man identified as Kendall Allen Francis. The vehicle was stopped by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for having illegal dark window tints. However, the routine stop quickly escalated into a significant drug bust.

According to court documents, after stopping the vehicle, a K9 unit was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff around the car, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered:

44.7 grams of crack cocaine: Packaged in 12 individual baggies, each weighing between 3.5 and 3.8 grams, indicative of intent to distribute.

7.2 grams of heroin: Contained in 22 capsules, suggesting further intent to distribute.

28.8 grams of fentanyl pills: Found in 94 multi-colored pills and two broken pieces, a potent substance known for its role in overdose deaths.

Additionally, deputies discovered $594 in cash, divided into five separate folds, a common practice among drug dealers to organize proceeds from various sales. Barnes was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

When questioned by the police, Barnes invoked her right to remain silent and provided no statements regarding the drugs found in the vehicle. She was initially held without bond, but during a hearing on August 8, 2024, Judge Michelle R. Saunders set her bond at $20,000, which she subsequently posted. Barnes is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 6, 2024.

The investigation intensified the next day, August 7, 2024, when law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Pine Trail in Lusby, where Sollers was staying. The operation was part of a larger crackdown on drug trafficking in Calvert County, and Sollers, with a lengthy criminal record, was identified as a key figure in the local drug trade.

The search warrant, signed by Judge Carmean of the Calvert County Circuit Court, was executed at approximately 8:30 AM by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Special Operations Team (SOT).

During the search, officers discovered:

Drug paraphernalia: Three glass smoking devices and a foil smoking device with burnt residue suspected to be crack cocaine, along with capsules containing suspected fentanyl.

Controlled substances: Additional capsules containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl and crack cocaine were found in various locations, including under a couch in the living room and in a basement closet.

Firearm and ammunition: A Marlin .22 caliber rifle was found in a basement closet, along with .22 caliber bullets discovered in the living room. Sollers is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

Cash and personal items: A backpack containing $59 in cash, a silver iPhone, and a Social Security card belonging to Sollers were also seized during the raid.

When confronted, Sollers initially tried to distance himself from the drugs and firearm found in the residence. After being read his Miranda rights, Sollers invoked his right to remain silent and refused to provide any further information. Another occupant of the house, identified as the homeowner, stated that Sollers and her daughter were the primary occupants of the upper level of the residence where most of the contraband was found. Despite multiple opportunities to cooperate, neither Sollers nor Whitten provided any statements of value to the investigation.

Sollers was charged with several offenses, including:

Firearm Possession by a Felon: A felony charge for illegally possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction. Possession of CDS: Two misdemeanor counts related to the possession of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: For possessing items used to consume crack cocaine. Illegal Possession of Ammunition: A misdemeanor charge for possessing ammunition despite being legally prohibited from owning firearms.

Following his arrest, Sollers was held without bond. However, during a bond hearing on August 8, 2024, Judge Saunders set his bond at $15,000. Sollers remains in custody, awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for September 6, 2024.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement collected substantial evidence linking both Barnes and Sollers to the illegal drug trade in Calvert County. All evidence seized, including the drugs, firearm, and other paraphernalia, was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and later sent to the Maryland State Police Forensic Lab for further analysis.

Based on the quantities and packaging of the drugs, law enforcement officials believe that both Barnes and Sollers were involved in large-scale distribution. The arrests mark a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Calvert County.

These arrests are part of a broader initiative by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the county. The investigation into the activities of both Barnes and Sollers continues, and additional charges may be filed as more evidence is uncovered.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the activities of the arrested individuals or their associates to come forward as the investigation progresses.