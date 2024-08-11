Owings Woman Charged with Theft of Firearms from Ex-Boyfriend’s Home

Sheila May Montgomery, 58, of Owings, has been charged with the theft of multiple firearms valued between $1,500 and $25,000. The incident is part of an ongoing investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint filed by her ex-boyfriend.

On June 24, 2024, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to a theft complaint at 1910 Appaloosa Way in Owings. Upon arrival, the victim reported that several of his firearms were missing from the residence he shared with Montgomery. The victim, who had received a 30-day eviction notice from Montgomery on June 5, 2024, had been in the process of moving his belongings out of the home. He noted that on the morning of June 24, he discovered that numerous firearms he kept in the living room were gone. The victim expressed concern about the safety of the firearms, citing Montgomery’s “unpredictable” behavior.

The victim provided a detailed list of the missing firearms, which were kept in black hard and soft tan cases:

Sig Sauer P320, 9mm X-Series, Black Striker Optic Romeo 1 Pro – Valued at $600

Springfield Armory XDM Elite – Valued at $600

Sig Sauer M17 (Coyote Color) – Valued at $600

Ruger Precision Rifle, .338 Lapua – Valued at $2,000

Aero Precision MS, .308 Cal Rifle with Vortex Diamondback Scope – Valued at $3,000

Aero Precision MS, .308 Cal Rifle with Vortex Sparc Red Dot – Valued at $1,600

Bergara Rifle B14HMR, .308 Rifle (Tan, Black, Camo) with Vortex Sparc Red Dot – Valued at $1,600

Following the theft report, the case was assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau. On July 2, 2024, Montgomery was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery was eager to show surveillance footage of the victim leaving the home with large duffel bags, which she suspected contained the firearms. However, when confronted by the investigator with suspicions about her involvement, Montgomery denied taking the firearms and suggested that other people, including her children and her ex-boyfriend, knew the code to the house locks.

During the interview, Montgomery eventually consented to a search of her phone and video surveillance system. However, it was later discovered that all footage prior to June 16 had been erased, raising suspicions that the firearms were removed before that date.

On July 17, 2024, Montgomery’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, contacted the investigator, indicating that Montgomery intended to surrender the firearms. That same day, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Montgomery’s residence on Appaloosa Way, where all of the firearms were located and seized. Additionally, Montgomery’s cell phone and the surveillance system were confiscated for further analysis.

A subsequent review of Montgomery’s phone revealed text conversations with her boyfriend, and her daughter, indicating her involvement in the removal of the firearms. In one conversation with her daughter, Montgomery admitted she believed the victim would have hidden the firearms if she had not removed them.

As a result of the investigation, Montgomery has been charged with felony theft for stealing firearms valued between $1,500 and $25,000. She has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on September 23, 2024, at the Calvert District Court.

Montgomery’s case remains open as the investigation continues, and she may face additional charges based on the ongoing analysis of the evidence.