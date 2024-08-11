Back-to-School Supply Events- Where to Get Free School Supplies for Those Needed in Southern Maryland

As the new school year approaches, communities across Southern Maryland are coming together to ensure that students have the supplies they need to start the year strong. Here’s a county-by-county guide to the upcoming events where families can pick up free school supplies and more.
Calvert County
CalvertHealth Back to School Community Event
- Date: Sunday, August 13
- Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Medical Arts Building, CalvertHealth, Prince Frederick
- Details: No registration is required for this event. Families can receive school supplies and health resources to help their children prepare for the upcoming school year.
- Contact Information: For more details, visit calverthealthmedicine.org or call 410-535-4000.
Backpack Blessing 2024
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.
- Location: Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach
- Details: Hosted by the Church of the True and Living God, this event includes food, fun, and fellowship. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to students, who must be present to receive their backpack.
- Contact Information: For more information, contact Minister Anita at [email protected].
St. Mary’s County
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen Back to School Blast
- Date: Tuesday, August 15
- Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: 20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills
- Details: This end-of-summer celebration features a picnic, fun activities, and free school supplies for students. The event includes face painting, games, an art table, and refreshments like hot dogs and burgers. No registration is required, and the event is supported by multiple community partners.
- Contact Information: For more information, call St. Mary’s Caring at 301-863-5700.
School Supplies & Backpacks Giveaway
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Church of the Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park
- Details: Families can reserve school supplies and backpacks in advance for their children. This event is part of the “Showing Up Together” initiative, focusing on community support for students as they head back to school.
- Contact Information: To reserve supplies, visit forms.gle/7KzniXkBXC2A7YbQA. For more information, contact Mrs. Charlottis Woodley at [email protected].
Charles County
School Supplies Project 2024 by Charles County Children’s Aid Society
- Date: Ongoing (Sign-ups began the first week of July)
- Details: This project helps 1,500 Charles County Public Schools students, from PreK to 12th grade, by providing new book bags filled with school supplies. Families must register to receive supplies, and documentation is required to prove enrollment in a Charles County Public School. Early registration is recommended.
- Contact Information: To register, call 301-645-1561 or email [email protected].
Your Infinite Paths Foundation Back to School Day
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Location: All-American Steakhouse, Waldorf
- Details: This comprehensive back-to-school event provides school supplies, clothes, shoes, and non-perishable food items. The event is designed to support students with all the essentials they need to start the school year on the right foot.
- Contact Information: For more details, visit yourinfinitepaths.org or call 301-843-1230.
Ensuring a Strong Start for Students