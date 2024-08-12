Police Investigating One Dead After Drowning at Camp Merryelande in Piney Point

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Camp Merryelande located at 15914 Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point, for the reported drowning with CPR instructions being given.

911 callers reported an adult male approximately 50 years-old male had fallen in the water and was under for approximately 5 minutes. Dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the caller.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm CPR was in progress and took over life-saving measures.

Emergency medical personnel declared the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

A second ambulance was requested to the scene to evaluated a 10-year-old suffering chest pains. The child was transported to an area hospital and was conscious, alert and breathing.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack along with Department of Natural Resources Police responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.