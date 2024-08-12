Sports Wagering Contributes $6.3 Million to the State During July 2024

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $6,254,056 in contributions to the state from a handle of $333,269,669 during July 2024. Sports wagering contributions go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

The $6.3 million contribution to the state in July 2024 was the fourth-best single-month total and was nearly double the $3.3 million figure recorded in July 2023. The $333.3 million in handle was an increase of 34.7% compared to the $247.4 million total in July 2023.

Another $88,955 in expired sports wagering prizes was contributed to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund during July 2024.

There were 13 mobile platforms and 12 retail locations that operated during July 2024; 11 mobile sportsbooks and 10 retail locations operated during July 2023.

A detailed summary of the July 2024 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.



Here are the statewide totals for July 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $8,368,990 (includes $1,200 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $324,900,680 (includes $1,004,098 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $333,269,669

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $7,097,679

Mobile: $282,407,010

Combined: $289,504,690

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $1,271,311 (15.2%)

Mobile: $42,493,669 (13.1%)

Combined: $43,764,980 (13.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $1,004,511

Mobile: $40,689,198

Combined: $41,693,709

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $150,677

Mobile: $6,103,380

Combined: $6,254,056

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $94,707,217

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,298,984

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.