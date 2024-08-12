CSM Student Sheik Abdul Kanu Named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student Sheik Abdul Kanu, of White Plains, is one of 210 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will soon receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“In light of today’s economic challenges, I am grateful that corporations like Coca-Cola continue to offer scholarships to deserving students, including those at CSM,” he shared. “I also want to thank Professor [Lakisha] Ferebee, CSM’s cybersecurity faculty chair, for her unwavering support in maintaining a well-equipped lab that fosters student success. This educational journey has been instrumental in my practical and intellectual development, for which I am genuinely pleased.”

Kanu is in his second year at CSM and said that he plans to transfer to a four-year university next year.



The scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 1,500 applications were received nationwide.

Current price: A total of $210,000 will be awarded this year through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, which provides multiple Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided aid college completion and give students the opportunity to engage in society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.