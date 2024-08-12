Savor the Journey: Set Sail with St. Clement’s Island Museum on the Final Dinner & Cruise Series Events of 2024; Limited Tickets Remain!

Limited tickets remain for the final cruises of St. Clement’s Island Museum’s 2024 Dinner and a Cruise Series. These themed cruises offer locals and visitors alike the opportunity to enjoy a fun evening on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi with a delicious seafood dinner and dessert reception.

The remaining cruises, listed below, will highlight the following themes:

Sunday, August 18, 2024, “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 15, 2024, will feature an environmental topic from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2024, “WWII on the Potomac” from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per person or $160 per couple, and include the boat ride, water tour, seafood dinner, and dessert reception.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, visit: bit.ly/DinnerCruise2024 or call St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222. Like, follow, and stay up to date with Museum events online at: www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.