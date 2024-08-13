UPDATE: Hours Long Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully, Suspect in Custody

UPDATE 11:30 P.M.: The barricade incident at Greenbriar Subdivision in Lexington Park has been safely resolved as of 11:13 p.m.

One suspect has been taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.

Police activity is expected to continue for several hours.

Travel in and around the area may be impeded by emergency vehicles as the investigation continues, please drive with caution.

Updates and further information will be provided at a later time.

8/12/2024: 7:56 P.M.: On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police were notified of an armed adult male reportedly threatening a neighbor in the Greenbriar Subdivision in Lexington Park.

Deputies responded to the scene. The suspect has retreated inside a residence and has refused to exit. No injuries have been reported.

The incident is contained to one residence. Police are attempting to make contact with the suspect. Please avoid travel in and around area. If you live in this area, please remain indoors.

The incident is on Powhatan Court / Freedom Run Drive. The area is closed to foot traffic and vehicles.

As part of the ongoing incident response, the Sheriff’s Office has deployed low-flying drones in the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

