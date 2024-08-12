Vernon Raymond Dennis, USN (Ret.), 78,

Vernon Raymond Dennis, known affectionately as Vern, Dad, and Granddaddy, passed away on August 9, 2024 in Tappahannock, Virginia. Vernon was born on February 25, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to the late Milton Robert and Amelia Louise Dennis (née Marschat). Vernon, along with his best friend and late brother Robert (Lynn), sister Mary (Ken), and brother Curtis, was raised in Dillon Park, Maryland. In his youth, Vernon became an Eagle Scout, a lifeguard, and a volunteer firefighter — a pattern of service and care for others that would last a lifetime.

After graduating from Suitland High School Class of 1965, Vernon served admirably in the United States Navy for more than two decades. In the late-1960s, he deployed to the waters off Vietnam and sailed the Western Pacific. He spent many years recruiting Sailors in the Washington, D.C. area, earning distinction as Recruiter of the Year in 1974. Vernon retired from the U.S. Navy in 1986, having earned the rank of Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate. In the next chapter of his life, Vernon started Dennis Home Improvements. His work lives on in the many homes he built, repaired, and improved throughout Southern Maryland.

Vernon called Hollywood, Maryland home, having spent nearly five decades there. In the early 1980s, he forged a life on Hill Road — quite literally. Vernon worked tirelessly with his many brothers-in-law to build homes for his then-budding family and his parents. Today, these homes remain in Vernon’s family and stand as a testament to his legacy.

Vernon’s love of family was immeasurable. He was married to Dorothy Mary Dennis (née Finch) for many years, and the two remained close until his passing. Vern was a devoted father to Michael Robert (who preceded him in death in 1988), Christopher John (Deborah), Jason Scott (Donna), Vernon Raymond II (Shea), Helen Amelia (George “Bo”), Adam Matthew (Kimberly), and Andrew Joseph (Payten). He was also an incredible grandfather to Nichole, Ashli, Dominic, Jessie, Malia, Broderick, Danielle, Kaley, Rebecca, Madison, Katelyn, Shelby, Adam, Trace, Kaedan, Henry, Bailee, and Jace. Further, Vernon took pride in being a great-grandfather and uncle.

Vernon’s love was evident in the countless sporting events, birthdays, and holidays — occasions where his simple presence created lifelong memories for so many. Whether at the family beach house on the Chesapeake or endless summer days at Lake Anna, Vernon found solace on the water and nothing brought more joy than the passage of time with those closest.

In addition to his family, Vernon believed deeply in a sense of community. He participated in clubs and organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Patuxent Moose Lodge 2393, Companions and Buddies for Singles and Seniors, and Real Life Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland, and could often be seen at fairs, carnivals, and gatherings throughout the area.

Bill Soule; Commander Kenny Caswell, U.S. Navy; Ahmad Khogyani; Joseph King; Jeff Marquess; Pat Cosgrove; and nephew, Devon Strunk, embody the very best of Vernon and will serve as his pallbearers; Vernon’s grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Vernon’s unexpected and tragic passing in a vehicle accident has left a void in all who knew him. Vernon will be remembered for his commitment to service before self — for his nation, his community, his friends, and, certainly, for his family. He lived his life with tremendous compassion and generosity; his wise advice, sound logic, impressive memory, quick wit, and never-ending humor will be dearly missed and forever cherished.

Family and friends will unite for a viewing on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 12:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. A subsequent burial will be held at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Maryland with honors rendered by the United States Navy. A Repast luncheon will follow services at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Hall in Hollywood, Maryland.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.