Brenda Sue Laney, 68, from Cobb Island, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2024 after bravely battling appendiceal cancer for eight months. She was born in Leaksville (now Eden), North Carolina on February 27th, 1956 to William and Roberta (Snow) Goad. She was raised in Southwestern Virginia.

Brenda graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia in 1973. She pursued a business degree at Mountain Empire College.

After school, she married Donald Laney and was a Navy wife for 22 years. During this time, they were blessed with one daughter, Heather Dawn. She spent many of those years volunteering at her daughter’s schools and charitable organizations; including an impressive 2500 hours with the Navy Relief Society for which she received numerous commendations for her efforts.

After moving to Maryland in 1994, she became a procurement accountant for a defense contractor that supplied the entire presidential transportation fleet at Andrews AFB. She went on to spend 15 years at BAE Systems in California, Maryland before she retired in 2022.

During retirement she enjoyed traveling (especially to tropical places) with her partner of 19 years, Kenneth J. Dayton of Great Mills, Maryland.

She cherished her rescued Shih Tzu dogs, Woodrow and Mila. She had a love for antique shops, thrift stores, flea markets, and craft shows. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, and decorating her cottage for the seasons and holidays.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Patricia Goad, and granddaughter Jamie Lee Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter Heather (Don) Robinson of Baltimore, Maryland, brother, James Goad of Galax, Virginia, two granddaughters, Rachael (Daniel) Northington of Sparrows Point, Maryland, Rebecca (Levi) Knepper of Edwards AFB, California, 6 great-grandchildren, Riley, Caitlyn, Chloe, Matthew, Ava, and Lucy, also several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local Humane Society in honor of Brenda.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.