James “Jimmy” Richards passed peacefully at his home on August 7, 2024, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eileen, and his three wonderful children: Jennifer Bennett (Justin), David Richards (Sarah), Casey Wilson (Robert), and nine grandchildren (Benjamin, Francesca, Brooklynn, Clayton, Joseph, Jameson, Cade, and Cole), and his Mother-in-law, Rita Carney. He is also survived by his sister Madge Quesenberry (Charles). Jimmy was a devoted and loving family man. He adored his children and idolized his grandchildren. His immense joy was spending time with them and laughing at their “Just like a Richards!” antics.

Jimmy was born in Washington DC to Virginia Oliver Richards and Benjamin Ellsworth Richards. He lived in Brandywine Maryland his entire life attending Baden Elementary School and Gwynn Park High School. He was an active member of the FFA and Baden Volunteer Fire Department as a young man. After High School, he joined the Prince George’s County Fire Department as a career firefighter, a job he treasured and loved throughout his life. He was stationed at the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department for most of his career and received the Gold Star of Valor, the Prince George’s County Fire Department’s highest award. The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department awarded him the Meritorious Service Award. He graduated from Prince George’s Community College with a degree in Fire Science Technology.

He joined the DC Air National Guard initially as a firefighter at Andrews Air Force Base. He served in several conflicts including the Pueblo crisis, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm, and was called back to active duty again on 9/11. He loved his Guard family and serving his country. His MOS changed over time and after 22 years he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in the 113th Flight Services unit.

Jimmy was elected to the SMECO Board of Directors, a position he held for 22 years. During his time on the Board, he served on the Capital Projects Committee and the Public Relations Committee. He received the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation, the Board Leadership Certificate, and the Director Gold certification from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. He valued the efforts of all the SMECO employees and appreciated their dedication to their careers.

He founded Richards Enterprises, his business which served as snow and ice management for numerous businesses including retail, government, and medical sites. There was nothing more exciting than going out in a snowstorm or blizzard to get everyone’s lots and sidewalks cleaned and safe.

His life was one of public service to his country, his community, and his church. He was an active member of Brookfield United Methodist Church where he served on several committees. He particularly enjoyed helping with the fall celebration and hayrides. He was a lifetime member of the Brandywine Lions Club and received many awards for his dedication and service.

As a hunter, he spent time on the Eastern Shore duck and goose hunting. Mostly, he loved spending time on the Patuxent River water skiing, jet skiing, and picnicking with family and close friends. Jimmy valued his friendships and will be sorely missed by his family and his many, many friends.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service officiated by Reverend Dirk Wooten will be held the following day on August 17th at 10:30 am at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Brookfield United Methodist Church Cemetery, 12806 Croom Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

International Association of Fire Fighters https://iafffoundation.org/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.