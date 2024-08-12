Thomas Eugene Sutliff, 67, of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully on August 2, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on March 4, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Norman Sutliff and Charlotte Mae (Thomas) Sutliff.

Tommy was born and raised in St. Mary’s County and a member of the class of 1975 at Great Mills High School. He enjoyed spending time on the water fishing and crabbing. He was an all-around handyman, extremely skilled with his hands. If he couldn’t fix it, it was truly broken. He had a good sense of humor and liked to hang out with his friends.

Tommy is survived by his brother, Michael Sutliff (Joanne) of Lusby, MD, sister, Cheryl Goddard (Curtis) of Edgewater, FL; niece, Michelle Kreul; nephews: Joseph Sutliff, Ryan Goddard, and Anthony Kreul; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Sutliff.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.