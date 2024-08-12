Jenny Camille Hanson, 56, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on August 2, 2024 at her home with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on July 13th, 1968 in Baltimore City, MD to the late James C. Griffin and Mary M. (Cooper) Langley.

In 1986, she met the love of her life, Thomas B. Hanson, III. They married on July 7, 1995 in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated 38 wonderful loving years. She was a people-person and people were drawn to her natural ability to connect with others. She never met a stranger, and made friends easily. She was very selfless, and always made sure her family came first. She enjoyed making other’s smile, and had a goofy sense of humor. She could often be seen dancing around the house and sometimes in the grocery store like no one was watching, even if it meant embarrassing her children. Jenny had a keen eye for decorating, and helped many of her friends decorate their homes for the holidays. She was a delicious cook and made lots of special dishes for her family. Her family’s favorites were her famous stuffed shells, meatloaf and chili. Her greatest treasure in life was her family, she loved every minute with them. She was extremely proud of all their accomplishments and was their biggest cheerleader. Her favorite part of each day was unwinding with her better half while watching their favorite TV shows, which they often did after his work shift ended.

In addition to her beloved husband, Thomas Bayard Hanson III, Jenny is also survived by her children: Shana Tennant (Chad) of Vestal, NY, Thomas Hanson IV (Kristen) of Hollywood, MD, Dawson Hanson of Hollywood, MD, and Brooke Hanson of Hollywood, MD; her brother, Jeffrey Griffin (Jill) of California, MD; grandchildren: Hailey Tennant and Courtney Tennant of Vestal, NY; and Austin Hanson, Kylie Hanson and Karlie Hanson of Hollywood, MD; half-brother, Jayde Langley of Vacaville, CA; best friend, Karen Akers Svoboda; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for Jenny’s Celebration of Life, on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Hanson family to assist them with the loss of their beloved wife and mother.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com (http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/).

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.