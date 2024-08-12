Judith “Judy” Russell, 82,

Judith (Judy) Russell, born in 1942 in Washington, D.C., to the late Louis A. Smith and Margaret A. Bartley, passed away peacefully at her home on August 8, 2024, with her beloved daughters by her side. She was 82 years old.

Judy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Edward Russell, her brother Norman Smith, and her son, Dean Guth. Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Joyce Kendall, and nine other siblings who survive her.

Judy was a loving mother to her three daughters, Deanna Bennett (Vincent), Laura Dohoney-Gsell (Steve), and Robyn Schmier. She also leaves behind a legacy of love in her seven grandsons: Ryan, AJ, Justin, Brett, Tyler, Joshua, and William, as well as four great-grandsons: Declan, Carson, Ryder, and Baby Cole.

Judy had a fulfilling career and retired from Howard County General Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and cards, and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was known for her culinary skills and her love of hosting gatherings, where she brought warmth and joy to those around her.

Though she spent the last two years residing in Golden Beach, Judy lived many cherished years in Delmar, MD, where she made lasting memories with family and friends.

In honor of Judy’s life, the family will hold private services at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name may do so to Seabridge Equine Rescue, reflecting her love for animals and her generous spirit.

https://seabridgeequinerescue.com/donations

Judy’s kindness, love, and dedication to her family will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.