Police in St. Mary’s County Seeking the Whereabouts of Wanted Colonial Beach Man

Anthony Terrell West, 54, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, is at the center of two open criminal cases in St. Mary’s County, involving charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and multiple violations of a protective order. However, his legal troubles have escalated further.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public alert seeking West’s whereabouts following his escape on July 26, 2024. West removed his electronic monitoring device after being released on pretrial conditions from the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He was released on his own recognizance just hours before he absconded.

West is described as a Black male, 5’8”, weighing approximately 300 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on West’s whereabouts to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at [email protected] or at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or by texting “Tip239” to 274637.

Case 1: Unauthorized Vehicle Use

Filed: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Charge: Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle Incident Date: September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 Status: Open

Open Summary: West was charged after allegedly taking a Ford Fiesta without permission that belonged to his ex-girlfriend . Despite her repeated requests, he did not return the vehicle and allegedly threatened to destroy it.

Case 2: Protective Order Violations and Harassment

Filed: January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024 Charges: Telephone Misuse (1 count), Violation of Protective Order (8 counts)

Telephone Misuse (1 count), Violation of Protective Order (8 counts) Incident Dates: October 12, 2023, and November 2, 2023

October 12, 2023, and November 2, 2023 Status: Open

Open Summary: West is accused of violating a protective order by contacting and threatening the female victim multiple times after the order was issued. He also allegedly made an anonymous call to torment her.

West is represented by the Public Defender’s Office in St. Mary’s County for both cases. After his initial arrest in July 2024, West was held without bond until his release on July 26, 2024. Trials for both cases were scheduled but have since been canceled due to his escape.

The public is warned not to approach West if seen, as he is currently a fugitive. Crime Solvers offers anonymity and a potential cash reward for information leading to his arrest.