Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 9:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 21703 Great Mills Road and FDR Boulevard, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcyclist struck the rear of a Chevrolet sedan, ejecting the rider who suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters requested a helicopter due to the severity of the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigation the collision.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.