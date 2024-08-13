One Motorcyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Collision in Morganza

August 13, 2024

On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 25390 Colton Point Road in Morganza, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle off the roadway with the operator suffering injuries.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




