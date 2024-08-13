Lusby Woman Faces Multiple Charges for Animal Cruelty After Dogs Found in Overheated Shed

Kendra Tynasia Edwards, 27, of Lusby, is facing serious charges of animal cruelty after authorities found two Mastiff-type dogs suffering in extreme conditions at her home. According to court documents, on July 10, 2024, a Calvert County Animal Control Officer responded to reports of dogs locked inside a shed during a heatwave, leading to their dramatic rescue.

When officers arrived at Edwards’ residence on Forest Glen Road, they were confronted with a dire situation. A large red Mastiff and a grey Mastiff were found confined in metal kennels inside a locked shed. The temperature inside the shed had risen above 93 degrees Fahrenheit, turning it into a sweltering and dangerous environment. The dogs were in visible distress—the red Mastiff had thick ropes of saliva hanging from its muzzle, a clear sign of severe dehydration and heat exhaustion. The grey Mastiff was also struggling, panting heavily as the stifling air offered no relief.

The shed itself was devoid of any ventilation, fans, or air conditioning, and the dogs had no access to food or water. Their water bowls were empty, and the ambient temperature was dangerously high. These conditions posed an immediate threat to the dogs’ lives. Despite the severity of the situation, Edwards was not at home. When contacted, she stated that her brother was responsible for the dogs but expressed distrust in Animal Control, refusing to allow them to take the animals despite the urgent need for intervention.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, officers took immediate steps to help the suffering dogs. They attempted to cool the dogs down by spraying water through a mesh window of the shed. However, it was clear that more drastic measures were needed. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and pried open the shed door, finally gaining full access to the overheated animals. Inside, they found both dogs exhibiting signs of severe heat stress, with no water available to alleviate their suffering. The red Mastiff, in particular, was at risk of succumbing to the extreme heat.

The officers, with assistance from a nearby resident, carefully moved the dogs out of the shed and into a shaded area. They provided the animals with much-needed water and used a hose to cool them down. The dogs, who had been in significant distress, began to show signs of relief as they were rehydrated and cooled. Despite these efforts, the dogs had already endured prolonged exposure to the extreme heat, leaving them in a weakened state.

Later that day, Edwards’ brother, Travis Quintus, arrived at the residence and brought the dogs inside the house. By this time, the immediate danger had passed, but the incident highlighted the severe neglect the animals had suffered.

On Monday, August 12, 2024 a criminal summons was issued for Kendra Tynasia Edward charging her with the crimes listed below.

Two counts of animal cruelty for causing or authorizing the deprivation of necessary sustenance , with each charge carrying a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Four counts of failing to provide proper shelter, protection from the weather, or sufficient water, each punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Two counts of confining animals in a manner that led to inadequate ventilation, with each count carrying a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine.

Two counts of animal cruelty related to improper shelter during extreme weather conditions, with each charge punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on September 30, 2024, for a preliminary inquiry.