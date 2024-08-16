Waldorf Man Charged with First Degree Assault After Attacking Restaurant Worker Over Sandwich Dispute

Decaprio Kennard Dixon, 25, of Waldorf, was arrested on August 8, 2024, following an altercation at a local restaurant. Dixon, reportedly upset over a previous billing issue, is accused of assaulting a restaurant employee and stealing money during the incident.

According to court documents, the confrontation took place at Waldorf Pizza and Subs on St. Patrick’s Drive, where Dixon argued with an employee over being double-charged for a sub sandwich. The argument escalated when Dixon allegedly jumped over the counter, grabbed $20 from the back counter, and assaulted the employee. Witnesses stated that Dixon placed one hand around the victim’s neck and pulled her hair. The situation intensified until other staff members intervened.

When officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found the victim unconscious with labored breathing, while Dixon appeared disheveled and agitated.

Dixon was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and theft under $100, a misdemeanor.

Dixon is currently being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 30, 2024, in Charles County District Court​.

