Woman Removed from Water by Citizens After Jumping from Thomas Johnson Bridge, Transported with CPR in Progress

On Monday, August 12, 2024,at approximately 3:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a open water rescue.

Multiple 911 callers reported a female jumped from the bridge. Within 2 minutes, additional 911 callers reported they were attempting to rescue the victim from the water in their own boats and advised the victim was unconscious.

Citizens aboard a small boat and a second boat, the Shea-D-Lady Fishing Charter boat, assisted in removing the victim from the water.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded, along with flight medics from Trooper 7, however, both were cancelled due to EMS performing CPR on the patient.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Calvert Count Health Department – Mental Health Clinic – For help call 410-535-5400 x475

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988, or 1-800-273-8255 or by texting HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line.

Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681