VIDEO: Saint Mary’s County Planning Commission Meeting on August 12, 2024

The Saint Mary’s County Planning Commission held its meeting on August 12th, covering various important topics, including the review of a significant townhouse development project and an in-depth discussion on the county’s 2024 Educational Facilities Master Plan. Below is a more detailed account of the meeting:

The meeting was called to order with the usual procedural reminders. Attendees were asked to sign in, either as speakers or participants, to ensure that all comments could be recorded for the public record. The chair reminded everyone to direct their statements to the board, speak close to the microphone, and keep their comments under three minutes.

The minutes from the July 22nd meeting were reviewed and approved without much discussion. The motion to approve was moved by Mr. Brown and seconded by Mr. Rowe, with the motion passing unanimously, though one member abstained due to absence at the previous meeting.

The first major agenda item was a public hearing for the Bay Ridge Estates townhouse development, identified as project number 18-132-022. This was a continuation of discussions surrounding Section 5 of the concept site plan for the development.

Request for Continuance: Billy Mahaffey of LSR Incorporated, representing the developer, requested a continuance of the hearing due to unresolved transportation issues and coordination problems between the owner and representatives. The request was made to reschedule the hearing to the next meeting on August 19th. Despite the inconvenience caused to community members who had attended in anticipation of this hearing, the Planning Commission granted the continuance.

Community Impact: The commission acknowledged the attendance of at least two residents from the Bay Ridge community, who had come to voice their concerns or support. The hearing was officially postponed with a unanimous vote after a motion was made and seconded by board members.

The main discussion of the evening was the presentation of the 2024 Educational Facilities Master Plan by the Saint Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) representatives, including Kim Howe, Director of Capital Planning, Mary Hayden, a key planner, and Dr. Scott Smith, the Superintendent of Schools. This comprehensive plan outlined the current and future needs of the county’s educational facilities.

Plan Overview: The plan is an annual document required by the Interagency Commission on School Construction, which outlines the strategic approach to maintaining and upgrading school infrastructure across the county. The plan includes historical data on past projects and detailed proposals for future needs based on demographic and economic trends.

Key Projects and Focus Areas:

Chopticon High School Renovation: The plan detailed a major project at Chopticon High School, set to begin with the design phase and expected to span several years due to the complexity and funding requirements. This renovation will include HVAC upgrades, roof repairs, and other essential system improvements, along with educational enhancements such as science lab upgrades and ADA-compliant restroom renovations.

HVAC and Roofing Projects: Significant focus was placed on maintaining the existing school infrastructure, with HVAC systems, roofs, and chillers being a primary concern. Upcoming projects include work at Piney Point Elementary, Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary, and other schools scheduled for various infrastructure improvements through FY 2031.

State Funding Challenges: The presenters highlighted the difficulties in securing state funding, especially with the ongoing shift towards the Maryland Condition Index (MCI), which will prioritize funding based on the condition of school facilities. This change could disadvantage well-maintained schools in receiving funds for major renovations, as those in worse condition might be prioritized.

Impact of Legislation: The presentation also touched on new legislative mandates focusing on energy efficiency and “green” building practices, which will influence future projects. The school system is exploring various funding sources, including the Built to Learn Act and the Healthy School Facility Fund, but these come with stringent requirements.

Enrollment Trends and Capacity: Current enrollment trends indicate no immediate need for new school construction, with the county’s student population remaining relatively flat. The school system is monitoring potential growth areas, particularly in the northern part of the county, but does not foresee significant increases that would necessitate building new schools in the near future.

Coordination with Other Agencies: Coordination with county agencies, such as Public Works, Recreation and Parks, and Land Use and Growth Management, was emphasized as crucial in managing future school needs. The presenters mentioned ongoing efforts to monitor residential development and demographic changes to anticipate and plan for future educational facility needs.

A significant portion of the meeting was devoted to discussing the adequacy of public facilities (APF) as it relates to school capacity, a key factor in approving new developments.

APF Determination: Board members raised concerns about how APF determinations are made, particularly the data used to project student yields from new developments. The discussion revealed that the student yield factors being used have not been updated since 1991, which could affect the accuracy of these projections.

Coordination with Leonardtown: It was noted that there appears to be a gap in data coordination between the town of Leonardtown and county planners, particularly regarding the impact of large developments on school capacity. Board members expressed concerns that major projects, like those in Leonardtown, may not be fully accounted for in APF calculations.

Timing and Impact of APF Findings: There was a discussion about the timing of APF findings, with concerns that waiting until the final site plan stage to make these determinations could lead to significant delays in addressing school capacity issues. The conversation also touched on the need for a more proactive approach to planning for school expansions or new school construction to keep pace with potential population growth.

The meeting concluded with recognition of Kim Summers, a long-serving board member, who was stepping down. Her contributions, particularly her experience in the education sector, were praised by fellow board members.

A motion to approve the 2024 Educational Facilities Master Plan was made and passed, ensuring that the plan would move forward in the county’s planning process. The meeting was adjourned following a final motion.

Summary

The August 12th meeting of the Saint Mary’s County Planning Commission was notable for its focus on the challenges of managing educational infrastructure in the face of evolving state funding mechanisms and the county’s slow but steady growth. The discussions underscored the need for better coordination among various agencies and highlighted the complexities of planning for future educational needs in a changing economic and demographic landscape.

