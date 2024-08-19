Lexington Park Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Incident at Liquor Store

On August 10, 2024, Shameka L. Harrod, 32, of Lexington Park, was arrested after an incident at Canopy Liquors on Great Mills Road escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement. Harrod now faces multiple charges, including drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 7:51 AM, they were dispatched to Canopy Liquors in response to a call about a disturbance. The store staff reported that a woman, later identified as Shameka Harrod, was inside the store causing a disturbance, reportedly yelling and behaving erratically.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Harrod exiting the liquor store and walking away from the scene. Deputies approached Harrod, who appeared to be highly agitated and displaying signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Her erratic behavior prompted the officers to try to calm her down, during which time Harrod dropped several personal items, including a lighter, clothing, and a broken piece of a glass smoking device.

While attempting to secure the scene and gather more information, officers noticed the broken glass smoking device that Harrod had dropped. Upon closer inspection, the device was found to contain a white powdery residue, which officers identified as cocaine. Harrod, realizing that officers had spotted the device, purposefully stepped on it, shattering it further in what appeared to be an attempt to destroy the evidence.

In addition to the glass smoking device, officers found a black plastic bag in the same vicinity containing synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as “K2,”. As officers continued their search, they also discovered more drug paraphernalia, including a clear plastic baggie tie-off containing a white rock-like substance, which was later confirmed to be crack cocaine.

When officers attempted to place Harrod under arrest, she resisted by pulling away and refusing to comply with their commands. The situation quickly escalated into a brief struggle as Harrod continued to resist being restrained. The commotion drew the attention of nearby bystanders, further complicating the situation. After about a minute, officers were able to subdue Harrod and secure her in handcuffs.

A background check on Harrod revealed that she had two active arrest warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court and violation of probation, as well as an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for failure to appear.

Following her arrest, Harrod was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

She is currently facing a series of charges, including:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Destruction of Physical Evidence

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest