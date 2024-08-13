Charles County Man Charged with Multiple Violent Crimes Following Alleged Sexual Assault

On August 9, 2024, Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Keith Proctor, 29, of White Plains, after responding to a report of a sexual assault at a residence on Tottenham Drive in White Plains. The victim, a house cleaner, reported that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint, handcuffed, and beaten by Proctor over the course of several hours.

According to court documents, the victim arrived at Proctor’s home around 8:30 a.m. to perform cleaning services. Shortly after her arrival, Proctor allegedly threatened her with a firearm, saying he would shoot and kill her if she did not comply. He then handcuffed her and forced her to perform multiple sexual acts. Throughout the attack, Proctor repeatedly assaulted the victim, causing injuries that included bruising on her wrists, facial marks, and a bite on her stomach that caused her to lose consciousness.

After the assaults, Proctor forced the victim to shower and threatened that if she called the police, he would kill himself. The victim managed to escape, drove away from the residence, and contacted the police. She was later treated at Charles Regional Medical Center for her injuries and underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination.

When officers arrived at the scene, Proctor initially refused to come out of the house, leading to a brief standoff. After officers used a public announcement system to call his name, Proctor exited the residence and was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing all black clothing and a mask. While seated in the police cruiser, Proctor spontaneously stated that he had a firearm in his room on the dresser.

During a subsequent interview at the Waldorf District III Station, Proctor denied the allegations, stating that he had not raped, assaulted, or had sex with the victim on the day of the incident. He claimed that they had engaged in consensual sex over a month earlier. After this statement, Proctor requested a lawyer, and the interview was terminated.

Following his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Proctor’s residence, recovering corroborating evidence, including a firearm.

Proctor has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including:

First-degree rape

Second-degree rape

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree sex offense

Fourth-degree sex offense

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

Use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Initially, Proctor was held without bond after his arrest. However, during a bail review on August 12, 2024, Judge Kenneth A. Talley ordered his release on electronic monitoring. Proctor is scheduled to appear in court again on September 10, 2024, as the investigation, led by Detective Abijeet Singh of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, continues​​.

