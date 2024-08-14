St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Incident Leads to Ammunition Possession Charge, Raising Questions on Resource Allocation

On August 12, 2024, an intense law enforcement response in Lexington Park resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Dametries L. Jennings. The operation, initiated after reports of a disturbance involving a firearm, led to the discovery of ammunition but no firearms, ultimately resulting in a single misdemeanor charge for illegal possession of ammunition. The scale of the response compared to the charges brought against Jennings has raised questions about the use of resources in such incidents.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Powhatan Court following a report from a resident who claimed that Jennings had pointed a rifle-style firearm at her boyfriend during a verbal altercation. The couple, who reside directly across the street from Jennings, reported that the incident began when the boyfriend returned home from work and was confronted by Jennings in the driveway. Jennings allegedly accused the boyfriend of having people follow him and threatened him, calling him a “police ass bi##h.” The situation escalated when Jennings retreated into his home, and the boyfriend reportedly saw Jennings at a window holding what appeared to be a rifle. Jennings allegedly “cocked” the firearm and shouted, “I got my gun, where is yours?” while the boyfriend responded by raising his fists, indicating he did not have a weapon.

Given the potential presence of a firearm and the nature of the threats, deputies established a perimeter around Jennings’ home. Despite attempts to communicate, Jennings and other occupants inside the residence, including his mother and sister, refused to cooperate. Due to the perceived threat, the Sheriff’s Office escalated the situation by calling in the Emergency Services Team, Hostage Negotiations Team, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.

A search warrant was quickly obtained and signed by Judge Joseph Stanalonis. The tactical team then made entry into the residence, where Jennings was located and arrested. Inside a basement storage closet, officers found two boxes of ammunition: 14 rounds of 9mm Luger and 50 rounds of .40 S&W. Despite extensive searching, no firearms were discovered. Jennings, who has a prior conviction for second-degree assault in Prince George’s County in 2014, is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under Maryland law.

Under Maryland law, individuals convicted of certain crimes, particularly crimes of violence or felonies, are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Jennings’ prohibition stems from his 2014 conviction for second-degree assault in Prince George’s County. Second-degree assault is classified as a crime of violence under Maryland law.

According to the Maryland Public Safety Article § 5-133, individuals who have been convicted of a crime of violence or a felony are barred from possessing regulated firearms and ammunition. This law is designed to prevent individuals with a history of violent behavior from accessing weapons, thereby reducing the risk of future violent incidents. The law applies broadly to both firearms and ammunition, meaning that even if no firearm is found, the possession of ammunition alone is sufficient to result in criminal charges.

Following his arrest, Jennings was charged with a single count of illegal possession of ammunition, a misdemeanor offense that carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. He was held without bond after his initial appearance in court on August 13, 2024.

The operation’s scale, which involved multiple specialized units and a prolonged standoff, has sparked discussion about the proportionality of law enforcement’s response to the eventual charge. The absence of any firearms despite the initial report and the substantial deployment of resources have led some to question whether the response was justified given the final outcome.