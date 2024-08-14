Terry L. Sharpe, 77, of North Beach, MD, passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on August 2, 2024. Terry was born on March 10, 1947, in Washington, DC to parents Frank and Beulah (Anna) Mason. She grew up in Riverdale, MD with her sisters and brother. It was here she met her future husband, Larry Sharpe. Larry and Terry married in 1964 and went on to celebrate 60 years together. Along the way they welcomed two sons, Michael & Matthew. In the late 1970’s they relocated their family to Calvert County, settling in North Beach, MD. Early on Terrry worked as a secretary until she was able to transition to being a stay-at-home mom. Once her boys were grown she worked part-time as a medical assistant in Dr. Silpa’s pediatric office in Huntingtown. She spent over 25 years in this office, and absolutely loved watching so many kids grow up and enjoyed seeing them start bringing in their own babies. She was most excited when her own grandchildren came into the office, and she even delayed her retirement so she could see her first great-granddaughter as a patient.

Terry was most happy spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching tv, reading the local paper and working on her daily crossword puzzle. She had a love of shopping with her best friend and brother-in-law (also named Terry). They spent most Saturday’s visiting local stores and malls, always looking for a great deal. She was also known for her impeccable style, which was accented by her beautiful long hair and big smile. Terry was extremely proud of her two boys but was even prouder of her grandchildren. Nothing brightened her day more than spending time with them. She always made sure she had a special treat for them anytime she saw them. Needless to say, she was over the moon when her great-grandchildren came along. To Terry there was nothing better than spending time with her boys and their families. Although the last few years were tough for her, she continued to show up for family birthdays and holiday celebrations. She was grateful for Larry’s love and devotion to caring for her and making sure she got to these gatherings.

Terry is survived by her husband of 60 years Larry B. Sharpe, son Michael L. Sharpe and his wife Karen, son Matthew M. Sharpe and his wife Shannon, grandson Jason R. Sharpe and his wife Lauren, grandson Jacob E. Sharpe, granddaughter Hayden C. Sharpe, great-granddaughter Elizabeth L. Sharpe and great-grandson Michael R. Sharpe. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Click, Donna Martinez and her husband Marty, and Sue Lusby and her husband Tom, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Frank & Beulah Mason, brother Ronald Mason and his wife Diane, brothers-in-law William Ballard and Virgil Click, and her best friend and brother-in-law Terry M. Sharpe.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department or Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.