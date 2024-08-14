Patricia Marie Erly, 80, of Owings, Maryland, passed away on August 6, 2024, in Annapolis, Maryland. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and an extraordinary teacher at Huntingtown Elementary.

Born in Charleston, South Carolina on September 12, 1943, to Joyce and Leon Cooper. She is preceded in death by her older brother Leon and survived by her younger brother Jackie. She spent her childhood in Charleston graduating from Bishop England High School with her lifelong friends Janet (Dawkins) Poole and Claire (O’Driscoll) Comar. A beautiful and loving person in all respects, she was selected Miss Bishop England 1960-1961 and always remained a daughter of Charleston.

While studying at the University of Maryland College Park she met the love of her life, Maurice C. Erly of Ridge, Maryland, and they married December 28,1962. For 51 years they were inseparable. Maurice passed on March 10, 2014, with Patricia holding his hand.

Mrs. Erly spent her entire career teaching at Huntingtown Elementary. Spanning four decades she was twice recognized as the Calvert County Public Schools “Teacher of the Year.” She was passionate about public education and dedicated to the youth of Calvert County.

She is survived by her three sons John Erly (Katie), Bryan Erly (Rose), and Stephen Erly; as well as her six grandchildren: Christopher Erly (Sarah), Payge Erly, Brooke (A.J.) Suchan, Rebecca Loiacono, Luke Erly, Liam Erly; and, three great grandchildren Jett, Axel, and T.J.

Her family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, Maryland and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be at a later date. An active parishioner of St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, Maryland, in lieu of flowers, Mrs. Erly asked that donations be made to St. John Vianney.