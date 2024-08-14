Nancy Jane (Burns) Maschmeier, 77, of Lothian and formerly of Thurmont, passed away August 7, 2024 at her home. She was born July 20, 1947 to Charles and Sarah (Ward) Burns. Nancy was raised in Ocean City, MD and attended Medical College at VCU, graduating with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Nancy enjoyed a long successful career as an Occupational Therapist specializing in pediatrics, having worked for the Connecticut school system, AI DuPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, DE, Loudon County school system, and Frederick County school system where she retired in 2005. Nancy married John Maschmeier in 1991 and they lived in Thurmont before moving to Lothian in 2020. Together they raised puppies for the Guiding Eyes for the Blind out of New York and were currently raising their 12th puppy. She also volunteered with Joni and Friends Disabilities Ministries where she served on several mission trips helping fit people into donated wheelchairs, including six to Cuba and one to Guatemala. Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed basket weaving, rug hooking, going to the beach, and spending time with friends.

Nancy is survived by her children James Maschmeier and his wife Beth of Evans, GA, Jennifer Chapman and her husband Michael of Detroit, MI, Bobby Jennings of Frederick, MD, and Michael Maschmeier and his wife Diane of Manchester, CT, grandchildren Alexandria, Lukas, Brianna, Jayson, Sarah, Ola Christopher, and Cheska, and her cousin Debbie Bernat and her husband Jim. She was preceded in death by her brother Bob Burns.

Following the services at Friendship Baptist Baptist, a memorial service will be held at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788 with interment to follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.