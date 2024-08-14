Mary C. Baldwin, 95, of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away on August 9, 2024 surrounded by her family. Mary was born on September 12, 1928, in Washington DC to the late Arthur M. and Maria Granados McKnew.

Mary was a devout Catholic, and had served as the Events Manager for St. Bernard Catholic Church in Riverdale, MD. In the 60’s and 70’s, she was the District Organizer for the Girl Scouts of America. Mary was a lover of animals, and a member of the Weimaraner’s Club, Canine Training Association, and Chesapeake All Breed Kennel Club. Mary bred, trained and professionally showed Weimaraners. Mary was the Foundation Leader of “Friends of Felines” and CAWL (Calvert Animal Welfare League) here in Calvert County and helped in the fostering and adopting of hundreds of cats.

Mary also had a passion for flowers. She would grow, cut and dry them in order to create beautiful flower arrangements that were sold in the Cecil Ole Mill Store. In her later years, Mary cut back on most of these activities except farming hay and fostering cats and a few dogs. In 2015, Mary was presented the “You Are Beautiful” award from the Calvert County Commissioners for her unselfish devotion and outstanding volunteer service to Calvert County.

Mary was the wife of the late Joseph T. Baldwin, mother of Maria C. Winklepleck, Grace Marie Baldwin, Barbara J. Sampson, Maureen Elizabeth Whisner and her husband Jeffrey, Gregory Thomas Baldwin and his wife Shiela, Bruce Edward Baldwin and his wife Diana, the late Timothy Andrew Baldwin and the late Brian Bernard Baldwin. Mary was the grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 24 and great-great grandmother of 3. She is also survived by her siblings Roseanne McKnew and Joanne Lodowski. She was preceded in death by her brothers Arthur McKnew and Richard McKnew, and her sister Louise Gunnell.