One Adult Male Injured After Grease Fire in Lusby, Four Animals Safely Removed

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Hollywood, and Bay District responded to the 900 block of Johnswoods Road in Lusby, for the reported kitchen fire with injuries and animals trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with a kitchen fire.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and found no extensions.

One adult male was evaluated and treated on the scene for burns, he was later transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond. Two adults, one child, one dog, one cat, and two lizards were displaced by the fire.

No other injuries were reported.