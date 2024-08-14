Back-to-School Traffic Safety: Protecting Our Children as the New School Year Begins

As summer comes to an end, the excitement of a new school year begins. However, the return to school also brings increased traffic, particularly around school zones, making it essential for everyone to prioritize safety. Whether you’re a parent, student, or daily commuter, here are some crucial tips to help ensure the safety of our children as they head back to school.

School Bus Safety: Respect the Stop Sign

School buses are among the safest modes of transportation for students, but they require cooperation from all drivers to maintain that safety. Here are some key points to remember:

Always stop when the bus does: Maryland law requires drivers to stop for a school bus when its stop sign is extended, regardless of the direction you’re coming from unless you’re on a divided highway.

Maintain a safe distance: Keep a safe following distance behind a school bus to allow for sudden stops.

Be patient: Remember, the few seconds you save by not stopping for a bus can have serious consequences. Always prioritize safety over speed.

Speeding in School Zones: Slow Down for Safety

Speeding is a leading cause of accidents, and this risk is amplified in school zones. Here’s what you need to know:

Observe speed limits: School zones often have reduced speed limits during school hours. Be vigilant for signs and flashing lights that indicate when these limits are in effect.

Expect increased foot traffic: Children may be crossing streets or walking near the roadway. Slowing down gives you more time to react to unexpected movements.

Be cautious of distracted children: Kids may be excited or distracted as they head to or from school. Stay alert and ready to stop at a moment’s notice.

Pedestrian Safety: Watch for Children Walking or Biking

As students walk or bike to school, it’s important for drivers and pedestrians alike to be aware of safety practices:

Crosswalks are critical: Always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and never block a crosswalk when stopped at a red light.

Be extra cautious near schools: Children may not always use crosswalks. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians in unexpected places.

Bicycle safety: When sharing the road with cyclists, particularly near schools, allow extra space and be prepared for sudden movements.

Parking Lot and Drop-Off Safety: Avoid the Rush

School drop-off and pick-up times can be chaotic, with many cars converging in school parking lots. To ensure safety:

Follow the school’s drop-off procedures: Schools often have specific rules to keep traffic moving and students safe. Adhere to these guidelines to prevent accidents.

Avoid double parking: Double parking can block visibility for other drivers and put students at risk.

Stay off your phone: Distracted driving is dangerous, especially in congested school areas. Keep your attention on the road and the children around you.

Encourage Safe Practices for Students

It’s not just drivers who need to be cautious—students should also be aware of safe practices:

Teach kids about traffic signals: Make sure they know when and where it’s safe to cross the street.

Use the buddy system: Walking or biking to school with a friend can be safer and more fun.

Wear helmets: If biking, wearing a helmet is essential for safety.

Plan Ahead: Reduce Morning Stress

A rushed morning can lead to careless driving. Here’s how to plan ahead:

Leave earlier: Give yourself extra time to account for traffic and to drive more cautiously in school zones.

Map your route: Know your route and the location of school zones so you can adjust your speed accordingly.

Stay informed: Be aware of any changes to school start times or traffic patterns in your area.

Conclusion

As the new school year begins, let’s all commit to making our roads safer for children. By following these traffic safety tips, we can help ensure that every student arrives at school and returns home safely. Remember, a little caution can go a long way in protecting our children as they embark on another exciting year of learning.