State Police Arrest Leonardtown Man on Multiple Firearm and Explosive Charges

Mark A. Buckler, 42, of Leonardtown, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following an investigation that led to the discovery of illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosives at his home on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown. The arrest took place on August 14, 2024, after a search warrant was executed by the Maryland State Police (MSP) at his residence.

According to court documents, the investigation into Buckler began on July 18, 2024, after a witness, reported to Trooper Steven Ditoto of the Maryland State Police that he had received messages from Buckler. These messages allegedly detailed Buckler’s attempts to sell three milled polymer handgun lower receivers, various types of ammunition, Tannerite (an explosive material), and other firearm accessories. Based on this information, Trooper Ditoto conducted an interview with the witness and reviewed the messages, confirming the suspicious activity.

Further investigation revealed that Mark A. Buckler was legally prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition. This prohibition stemmed from a prior conviction on April 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, where Buckler was found guilty of two counts of reckless endangerment. Buckler plead guilty, and Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Buckler to two years in jail for each count. However, the judge suspended all but 96 days of the sentence, and allowed Buckler to serve his time concurrently.

Trooper Ditoto obtained a search warrant, which was signed by Judge Stanalonis of St. Mary’s County Circuit Court. The warrant was served on August 14, 2024, at approximately 5:25 AM by members of the Maryland State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Firearms Enforcement Unit.

During the search of Buckler’s residence on Point Lookout Road, authorities seized several items, including:

Three Polymer Handgun Lower Frames: Polymer80 PF9SS Handgun Lower Frame Freedom Wolf Handgun Lower Frame Polymer80 PF940V2 Handgun Lower Frame (No Serial Number)

A Savage Model 94 .410GA Shotgun

Two Tannerite Explosive Rifle Target Canisters

An Ammo Can Containing Assorted Calibers and Types of Ammunition

The handgun lower frames were identified as regulated firearms under Maryland law, and one of the frames lacked a serial number, violating state regulations. The Tannerite, classified as an explosive material, is typically used for target shooting but requires proper licensing for possession in Maryland. Buckler was not licensed to possess explosives.

Following the search, Buckler was arrested and formally charged with several offenses, including:

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearms (3 counts): Buckler was charged under Maryland Public Safety Article §5-133(b) for possessing regulated firearms despite being disqualified due to his prior conviction. Each count carries a potential penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number: Under Maryland law, firearms must have a serial number for identification purposes. The charge under Maryland Public Safety Article §5-703 carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person: Buckler was charged under Maryland Public Safety Article §5-205(b) for possessing ammunition despite his disqualification. This offense carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Possession of Explosives Without a License: The possession of Tannerite without proper licensing is a violation of Maryland Public Safety Article §11-114(b), carrying a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Buckler was initially held without bond following his arrest, with his first bail review hearing held before Judge Nathan Braverman in the St. Mary’s County District Court.

