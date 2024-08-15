Rep. Steny Hoyer Reportedly Doing Well After Suffering Mild Ischemic Stroke

Below is a statement attributable to Deputy Chief of Staff and Spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin:

“On Sunday night, August 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment. Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team.”

Ischemic strokes are the most common type and are caused by blockage of a blood vessel in the brain.

Hoyer, age 85, stepped back from leadership in 2023 after serving as the Democratic majority leader since 2019. He continues to represent Maryland’s 5th Congressional District which comprises all of Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert Counties, as well as portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.