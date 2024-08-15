Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s Today, at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 in Lexington Park

August 15, 2024

Today’s the day! Make sure to join us at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (46900 S Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park, MD 20653) for Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s starting at 1 p.m. We will be handing out food to anyone who shows up until supplies run out.

Many, many thanks to Great Mills Trading Post and St Marys Lighting for your assistance in transporting and unloading the produce!

