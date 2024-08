The La Plata Police Department urgently requests the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

Ramone Fowler (5’3″, 119 pounds) and Romeo Fowler (5 feet, 97 pounds) were last seen around 10:30 p.m. on August 14, 2024, in the Pinegrove neighborhood. Both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants; Romeo was also wearing white and black sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact 301-934-1500.