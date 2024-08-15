St. Mary’s Goes Purple Hosts 3rd Annual Walk for Recovery

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the third annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Leonardtown Square.

This family-friendly, FREE event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community. SMCHD is partnering with the Commissioners of Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, DJ Dream, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maryland Chapter, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County, and QCI Behavioral Health for this event.

Walk for Recovery is open to all community members and businesses. Join us to show your support for those in our community who are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend.

Register online at: https://forms.gle/TmmU34E2FC93vgP78

This event will feature music, giveaways, free Naloxone/Narcan® training, behavioral health resources, and fun activities, including recovery poetry, lawn games, and face and rock painting. Attendees will receive a t-shirt and a water bottle while supplies last.

“Addiction has affected the lives of many people in the St. Mary’s County community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We encourage everyone to participate in this event to show our community’s support for those in recovery and to help reduce the stigma surrounding this disease.”

For more information about the Go Purple initiative to end stigma around mental health concerns and substance use disorders, please visit smchd.org/gopurple.

