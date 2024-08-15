Piney Point Elementary School First Day of School Delayed Due to Well Pump Failure

Leonardtown, MD – As a result of well pump failure at Piney Point Elementary School, the opening school schedule for this site is impacted, with the first day for students at Piney Point Elementary delayed one day. The full schedule for Piney Point’s beginning of the 2024-2025 school year is outlined below.

The Capital Improvements Program provided funding for the replacement of the 1997 Piney Point Elementary School (PPES) HVAC system. The renovation project has been ongoing throughout the summer and has been meeting expected timelines. On Monday, August 12, 2024, it was reported that the well pump at the PPES site had failed, leading to a complete lack of available water on the premises. Upon receiving the notification of the issue, our dedicated maintenance team promptly assessed the situation and identified the root cause of the malfunction.

Without water, Operations staff was unable to complete the necessary cleaning regiment required post construction in many classrooms. We anticipate that the water system will be fully operational by Monday, August 19, 2024. All PPES staff will have full access to their classrooms on Tuesday, 8/20/24. Therefore, open house, preK orientation, and student’s first day will be delayed at PPES as follows:

Wednesday, 8/21

Open House 1:00-2:00 Meet and Greet Student last names A-L 3:00-4:00 Meet and Greet Student last names M-Z



Thursday, 8/22

First student day, grades K-5

PreK orientation – 10-11:30 am

Friday, 8/23

First day for PreK students

All students in school

Our priority remains the well-being of all PPES staff, students, and families. Understanding and patience is appreciated as we work diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.