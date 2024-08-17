Police Investigating 16-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who killed a teenager on Saturday. The victim is 16-year-old Carlos Segura III of Sandy Spring, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 10, 2024, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Lebanon Street in the Langley Park area. Officers located evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate a victim at the scene.

A short time later, detectives were notified that a gunshot victim, who was later identified as Segura, was dropped off at a hospital. He died a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 24-0046756.

If you would prefer to translate this release into another language, please find the translation window on the right side of this webpage. Please select your preferred language from the available list.