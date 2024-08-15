16-Month Old Killed, Two Other Children Injured After Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police Press Release: Maryland State Police are actively investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-month-old infant in Prince George’s County.

The deceased victim is identified as Zariah Plummer, 16-month-old, of Virginia Beach. She was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. where she was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Two other juveniles were transported by ground to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for medical treatment. They are identified as Zyian Plummer, 7, and Zayir Plummer, 5, both from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as Dana Plummer, 36, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was transported by ground to Capital Region Medical Center for medical treatment. Plummer was the driver of a black Honda Passport SUV involved in the crash. All three children were inside his vehicle at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Maryland State Police received a call for assistance shortly before 9:00 a.m. from the Virginia State Police in reference to an active Amber Alert requested by the Virginia Beach Police. Virginia State Police requested assistance with a police pursuit coming into Maryland.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., a black Honda Passport SUV crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and continued northbound on I-495 and attempted to take the ramp from northbound I-495 to southbound Route 5/Branch Avenue where he crashed into other vehicles causing his vehicle to overturn. Troopers from Forestville Barrack responded to the scene. Three vehicles, including the black Honda SUV, were found to be involved in the crash. There were no other reported injuries in the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the crash investigation. Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the police pursuit. Virginia Beach Police Department coordinated the Amber Alert with the Virginia State Police which was issued at 2:00 a.m. today.

Maryland State Police were assisted on the scene by officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division and crime scene technicians from the Forensics Sciences Division are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with lane closures and detours.

Anyone with information relevant to this crash is urged to contact Sergeant Zimmerman at 301-392-1231. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Maryland State Police crash investigation continues.

Virginia State Police: At approximately 8:48 PM on August 14, 2024, the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services (ECCS) received a call reporting a stabbing in the 900 block of Jay Are Court.

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers responded to the scene, where they discovered two female victims—one adult and one juvenile—both suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and are currently listed in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates this incident is domestic-related. Dana Plummer, (M/36) of Virginia Beach, is believed to have stabbed both victims before fleeing the scene with his children: two male juveniles ages 7 and 5, and one female 1 year of age.

VBPD detectives secured warrants for Plummer, charging him with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, three counts of Parental Abduction, four counts of Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor, and Domestic Assault. At the request of VBPD, an Amber Alert was issued by the Virginia State Police (VSP) to aid in the search for the missing children.

At 8:46 a.m. on August 15, 2024, it has been reported to VBPD that a citizen recognized the vehicle from the Amber Alert and notified local law enforcement. It is reported that VSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle which was traveling northbound on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle refused to stop for VSP and fled north on I-495 into Maryland, where the driver lost control and crashed. Plummer was apprehended at the scene.

The three juveniles were located, with the one-year-old being transported to a hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”

This case remains under investigation. If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com