Three Men from St. Mary’s County Charged After Selling Stolen Equipment for Crack Money

Three St. Mary’s County men have been charged in connection with the theft of a chainsaw and leaf blower from a residence in Mechanicsville.

According to court documents, the suspects, Alexander Wade Foote, 26, of California, Tavares Antonio Thompson, 30, of Chaptico, and Roger Glenn Chin, 41, of Leonardtown, have been charged with stealing a chainsaw and backpack leaf blower valued at over $1,500.

The theft occurred on June 23, 2024, at a property on Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. The victim, who had been away on a trip with his wife, returned home on July 1, 2024, to find his orange and white Stihl chainsaw and Stihl backpack leaf blower missing from his shed.

The victim suspected Chin as one of the culprits, as he had recently been asked to leave the victim’s home due to drug use. Chin had previously requested to borrow the equipment but was denied, the victim stated, “I believe Chin took the items to complete a side landscaping job because he knew I would not be home this weekend.”

On July 15, 2024, Shelby Lynn Mikula, of Leonardtown, admitted to police she drove Chin, Foote, and Thompson to the victim’s residence on the night of the theft. She described how Thompson, who is also known as “Block,” entered the property around 11:20 PM, took the leaf blower, and returned to the car with it. The group then traveled to a WaWa gas station in La Plata, where they unsuccessfully attempted to sell the stolen equipment.

Mikula further stated that the group later drove to Baltimore, where Chin and Thompson sold the leaf blower for $50 to occupants of a black Chevrolet Suburban. The money was then used to buy $10 of gasoline and $40 worth of crack cocaine. Mikula mentioned that Chin had suggested the theft, knowing that the victim had recently acquired new lawn equipment.

During questioning, Foote allegedly acknowledged being present during the theft but claimed, “I didn’t steal anything; I just went along for the ride.” Thompson, who admitted to taking the leaf blower, reportedly said, “It was just sitting there, and no one was using it. We needed the money.”

Each of the suspects has been charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000, a felony under Maryland law, as well as second-degree and fourth-degree burglary. The cases against Foote, Thompson, and Chin were filed on August 12, 2024, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County. All three men have been charged via criminal summons.

The preliminary inquiries for all three suspects are scheduled for September 20, 2024, at 1:00 PM in St. Mary’s District Court.