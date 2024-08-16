Los Angeles Woman Charged with Burglary in Waldorf After Walking in House and Stealing Wine

Raven Quincy Adams, 30, of Los Angeles, has been formally charged with first-degree burglary following an incident on August 9, 2024, in Waldorf, Maryland.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Bannister Circle around 11:49 p.m.

The homeowner, told police that a woman, later identified as Adams, entered her home without permission and took a bottle of wine. The victim described the suspect as wearing a yellow raincoat at the time of the theft and provided photos she had taken of Adams during the incident. These photos aided the officers in quickly locating Adams, who was found down the street from the residence, still wearing the yellow raincoat.

Upon her arrest, the bottle of wine was found nearby, corroborating witnesses account. Authorities confirmed that the victim did not know Adams and had not given her permission to enter the home. Adams was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center without incident.

Adams appeared before a judicial officer the following day, August 10, 2024, where she was released on her own recognizance, and was not required to post bail. The court documents indicate that a preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for August 30, 2024, but it has been postponed to September 6, 2024, at the Charles District Court.

Adams is charged with first-degree burglary, a felony under Maryland law, which could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted. The case remains open as the legal process continues​.

