Death of Inmate at Calvert County Detention Center in December of 2023 Remains Under Investigation

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following information 8/16/2024:

“Our office has received inquiries regarding the death of Mr. Angel Manuel Jimenez in December of 2023, while he was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center (CCDC).

As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately contacted the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Attorney General’s Office. However, they determined this case would not fall under their purview and declined to investigate it.

Determined to ensure an impartial investigation, we then reached out to the Maryland State Police, who agreed to handle the case from start to finish. Consequently, all inquiries have been directed to their office.

The case is still under active investigation, which means that information cannot be released at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be reviewed with the State’s Attorney’s Office. I will ensure that any information that can be released will be shared as soon as the process is finalized.”