Firefighters from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County on Scene of House on Fire in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 1:08 a.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Solomons, and Charles County were dispatched to the 4900 block of Sandy Point Road in Prince Frederick, for the possible house on fire.

911 callers reported the garage was on fire with cats trapped in the basement.

First arriving units reported an attached garage fully engulfed in flames and extending into the 2-story residence and requested a working fire dispatch which brought additional firefighters from Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles county to the scene.

Within 7 minutes of dispatch, crews arrived on the scene, deployed multiple attack lines and reported the garage roof had collapsed.

Police responded to the scene to assist with traffic control, and irate homeowners.

All of the occupants and pets have been confirmed out of the residence and accounted for.

The American Red Cross has been requested for 4 adults and 1 child.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is responding to investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to secure utilities to the residence. Police remain in the area for traffic control.