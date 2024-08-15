Declan Justice Hicks, 5

Declan Justice Hicks, a beacon of joy and courage, left us far too soon on August 3, 2024, following a tragic accident. Born on July 2, 2019, in the welcoming community of La Plata, MD, Declan’s vibrant spirit and infectious laughter became a cherished presence in the very same town that witnessed his first breath.

From the earliest days at Blessed Lambs Preschool, Declan’s boundless energy and insatiable curiosity were unmistakable. He navigated the playgrounds and classrooms with a sense of wonder that was truly contagious. With every new day, Declan embraced learning and friendship with open arms, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his peers and teachers alike.

The world was Declan’s playground, and he played with a passion that could inspire the most seasoned athletes. Whether he was hitting a baseball, dribbling a soccer ball, or catching the ball in a game of flag football, his enthusiasm and team spirit were unmatchable. Declan’s athletic prowess was only matched by his intellectual curiosity, particularly his love for dinosaurs. His knowledge of these prehistoric creatures could put any encyclopedia to shame, and he could often be found sharing facts about the Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Velociraptor with anyone willing to listen.

Declan’s character was the epitome of what we should all strive for. He was gentle yet courageous, facing life’s challenges with a bravery that belied his young age. His selflessness shone brightly, as he always put others before himself, spreading kindness like the most skilled of gardeners spreads seeds—freely and with hope for the future.

In his brief time with us, Declan’s impact was profound. He was a beloved son to Sara and David Hicks, Jr. A protective and loving brother to Makenna, and a friend to all. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his Great Grandmother Mary Small, his Great Grandfather Calvin Yates, Grandparents Bill and Kathleen Young, David Hicks, Sr and Rose Hicks. his uncles Damian Hicks and Adam Young, and aunts Damisha Hicks and Amanda Young, and a host of cousins. Declan’s ability to make connections was his superpower; he never met a stranger, only friends he hadn’t yet made. His radiant smile and open heart drew people in, and his genuine care for others created bonds that will endure beyond his physical presence.

Let us not dwell on the sorrow of Declan’s departure, but rather celebrate the remarkable life he led. Though his time on Earth was short, the legacy of love and joy he leaves behind is monumental. Declan taught us to approach each day with gusto, to find the extraordinary in the ordinary, and to cherish the simple moments that make life truly beautiful.

As we say, “See you later,” to Declan Justice Hicks, let us honor his memory by living as he did—with courage, selflessness, and a boundless capacity for love. Let his life be a reminder that every day is a gift, and every interaction is an opportunity to make a positive impact. Declan may have been small in stature, but his spirit was colossal, and it will continue to guide and inspire us.

In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” Declan succeeded immeasurably, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

His light will never fade, for it is carried in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though we mourn the loss of Declan, let us also rise up in gratitude for the time we spent with this remarkable soul, and let his legacy be one of hope, love, and the courage to live fully each and every day

Family and friends will unite on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:00am until hour of Celebration of Life at 11:00am at South Potomac Church, 4915 Robert Crain Hwy, White Plains, Maryland 20695.

Interment will follow immediately at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

