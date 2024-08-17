Maryland State Police Arrest Waldorf Man for Sexual Solicitation of A Minor in Anne Arundel County

Troopers arrested a man on Friday, August 16th, 2024, after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of online sexual solicitation of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Rafee Al-Mansur, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland. Al-Mansur is charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Beginning in April 2024, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence of sexual solicitation of a minor in an online chat. An investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl in an online chat.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Charles County. Al-Mansur was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office for Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues.