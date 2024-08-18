Family Pleads for Missing Germantown Man’s Safe Return Home

The family of Crowley Wade Chambers Jr., 42, is desperately seeking the public’s assistance in locating their loved one, who has been missing for nearly a week. Chambers, a resident of Germantown, was last seen on Sunday, August 11, 2024, and has since vanished without a trace.

According to Brenda Chambers De Paz, Crowley’s sister, he was last seen at their family home in Germantown, where he lives with their mother, Susana. Crowley had been helping care for another elderly family member with severe dementia. Brenda described her brother as an outgoing person who always had a smile on his face, making his sudden disappearance all the more concerning.

“This is extremely out of character for him,” Brenda said, her voice filled with emotion. “Especially now, when we are still grieving the recent passing of our grandfather.”

The family last saw Crowley on Saturday, August 10, when they gathered for a church service to honor their late grandfather. The next day, Crowley had breakfast with his mother, helped care for their grandmother, and then left the house with a few snacks from the previous day’s gathering. He was traveling alone at the time.

Crowley is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair, dark-colored eyes, and a distinctive large brown birthmark on his left forearm. The last time he was seen, he was driving a black 2016 Acura RDX with Maryland registration plates 9FH5216.

“Crowley, we love you and miss you very much,” Brenda pleaded. “To the community, please help us bring him home. We are very worried about him and want him home safely.”

Anyone with information about Crowley Wade Chambers Jr.’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police at (301) 279-8000, a 24-hour line dedicated to assisting in the search.