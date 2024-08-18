Maryland State Police Arrest Hollywood Man After Domestic Violence Assault

On August 3, 2024, Geoffry Daryll Meng, 34, of Hollywood, was taken into custody by the Maryland State Police following a domestic violence incident at his residence. According to court documents, the incident began when Meng and an adult female got into an argument at their home on Captains Point Lane. The confrontation escalated when Meng allegedly pushed her, causing physical injuries.

Senior Trooper Allison Oyler, who responded to the 911 call, reported that upon arriving in the area, she observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking down the road. The man was identified as Geoffry D. Meng after he provided his Maryland driver’s license. Meng admitted to Trooper Oyler that he had pushed the victim during their argument, stating that his behavior was influenced by the anabolic steroids he had been taking, which he claimed made him more irritable and prone to anger.

The victim, whose identity is withheld, described the escalation of the argument, noting that Meng pushed her with his hands on her chest and shoulders, which left visible redness and bruising. She also mentioned that Meng became destructive, breaking a mirror in a bedroom and causing additional disruption before leaving the scene on foot. The victim expressed fear for her safety, especially due to Meng’s steroid use, and his ongoing jealousy regarding her work. She indicated that this was not the first time she had reported domestic violence involving Meng.

Trooper Oyler also reported that three children were present in the home during the incident. The children, all boys with varying degrees of autism, witnessed the altercation. Meng was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Meng was released on his own recognizance after his initial appearance in court.