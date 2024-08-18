Dameron Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence Assault

Beth Michelle Williams, 52, of Dameron, was arrested on July 28, 2024, after a reported domestic altercation at her home on Ellyn Court. She is facing a charge of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that could result in up to 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted.

According to court documents, the incident began when Williams, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, contacted emergency services, alleging that an adult male had physically assaulted her. Soon after, the adult male victim also called authorities, asking to speak with officers away from the residence.

When St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Senatore arrived at the scene, he found Williams inside the house, visibly distressed and intoxicated. According to her account, the adult male had returned home, pulled her out of bed by her ankles, and strangled her. Williams stated that she feared she would lose consciousness during the alleged assault. After the incident, she claimed to have run outside to seek help from two women who were walking nearby, though she could not provide details about them, and their presence could not be verified by the authorities.

The adult male provided a conflicting account. He explained that he had earlier obtained a protective order against Williams and had returned to the residence to collect a credit card. He alleged that when he entered the bedroom, where Williams was “lying in bed drunk,” she attacked him, trying to rip a chain from his neck, which resulted in scratches on his skin. Officers observed these scratches, which were consistent with fingernail marks and extended from the back of his neck to his jawline.

During the investigation, Williams struggled to provide a consistent timeline and specific details of the event. Moreover, the deputies did not observe any injuries on Williams that would support her claims of being strangled or dragged. The only physical sign noted was flushed skin on her face and neck, which the officers attributed to her hysterical crying and the fact that she had been touching her neck frequently during the interview. Williams admitted to drinking a half-pint of Fireball whiskey, which aligned with the adult male’s statement about her being intoxicated.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault. She was later released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,000.