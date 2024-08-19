La Plata Residence Completely Destroyed After Early Morning Fire, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., firefighters responded to 4490 Jimmy Greens Place in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported they woke up to find the involved house, which was reportedly under renovation, was fully engulfed in flames.

Police arrived on the scene in under 6 minutes to report the house was on the ground.

Crews from La Plata, Bel Alton, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bryan’s Road, Potomac Heights, Tenth District and Prince George’s County responded, with first arriving units confirming a house engulfed in flames and fully collapsed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes and operated on the scene for over an hour.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments. Firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments provided staffing and coverage for the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department while their members attended their annual Installation of Officers and Awards Banquet.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

