UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After Fire Destroys La Plata Home Under Renovation, Investigation Underway

UPDATE 8/19/2024: In the early hours of Sunday, August 18, 2024, a fire broke out at a home located at 4490 Jimmy Green Place in La Plata, Charles County, Maryland.

The house, which was undergoing renovations and unoccupied at the time, was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency responders arrived.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:21 a.m., when the homeowner discovered the blaze. Police arrived on the scene in under 6 minutes to report the house was already on the ground.

Firefighters from several local departments, including La Plata, Bel Alton, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Tenth District, and Prince George’s County, responded to the scene. The first units to arrive confirmed that the house was completely consumed by fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes, though they remained on the scene for over an hour to ensure the fire was fully controlled. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The house, estimated to have suffered a loss of approximately $183,000, did not have any smoke alarms, fire alarms, or sprinklers installed at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin of the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 410-414-3613.

Photos from the scene, courtesy of the La Plata and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments, show the devastation caused by the fire. While firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments provided coverage for the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department during their annual Installation of Officers and Awards Banquet, other local departments worked to bring the fire under control.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the fire.



