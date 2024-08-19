Motorcycle Fire Under Investigation in Leonardtown

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle fire discovered on a remote section of private property in Leonardtown.

The incident was reported on August 18, 2024, at approximately 7:58 p.m., after a passer-by noticed the charred remains of a motorcycle on Parson’s Mill Road. The property owner was alerted to the situation and found the severely damaged motorcycle on his land.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The fire is believed to have occurred sometime on August 17, 2024, though the exact time remains unknown. The motorcycle, valued at an estimated $38,000, was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Authorities are actively seeking information from the public to help determine how the fire started.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Southern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-414-3611.

This investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.